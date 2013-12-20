Alan Pughsley to be next chief constable of Kent Police
The next chief constable of Kent has been announced by the county's police and crime commissioner (PCC).
Current Deputy Chief Constable Alan Pughsley will succeed Ian Learmonth, who is standing down after three-and-a-half years in the job.
Mr Pughsley joined Kent Police in 2009 from the Met. He was also a detective superintendent with Surrey Police.
Kent PCC Ann Barnes said: "I'm absolutely delighted that the appointment has been confirmed."
She added: "I'm looking forward to working closely with Alan once he's in post."
Mr Pughsley, one of three candidates for the role, starts his new job on 4 January.
He said: "It's an absolute privilege to be offered this role and to have the opportunity to lead an excellent police force."
