Kent flooding: Three rescued after ignoring closure signs
- Published
Drivers have been warned not to ignore temporary road closures in areas of Kent affected by flooding after three people had to be rescued from a car.
Police said the restrictions would be enforced and could lead to motorists being prosecuted.
Two women and a man had to be rescued by fire crews on Monday evening after they became trapped in their car, off Slipmill Road just outside Hawkhurst.
They had to take refuge on the car roof after ignoring a road closure sign.
'Abusive motorists'
Kent Highways has closed a number of roads and imposed temporary traffic restrictions to deal with rising water levels and prevent further flooding.
Police said as well as ignoring the signs, they had received reports of some motorists becoming abusive to people dealing with the problems.
Last week, a man in his 90s was rescued from his car in Hawkhurst, and a couple were helped from a car stuck in 4ft (1.2m) of water in Ashford.
River levels have been stabilising in the county with the number of flood warnings now reduced to four.