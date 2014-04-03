Lee Birch denies murdering wife Anne-Marie in Broadstairs
- Published
A husband whose wife left him for another man has admitted killing her but denied a charge of murder.
Lee Birch, 55, of Lymington Road, Westgate-on-Sea, killed his estranged wife Anne-Marie, 45, in Broadstairs on 7 November.
The jury at Maidstone Crown Court was told Mrs Birch was strangled and severely beaten.
The prosecution said it was the culmination of a campaign of "terror". Mr Birch has denied a charge of murder.
The court was told Mrs Birch had left her husband for another man in August.
John O'Higgins QC, for the prosecution, said: "The killing was the culmination of a campaign of stalking, harassment and terror.
"This was a deliberate killing, he had come prepared, there was nothing mentally wrong with the defendant."
He added that Mr Birch called police two hours after his wife's death, telling them her body was in a field and where they could find it.
The trial continues.