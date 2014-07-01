Kent

PCSO lifeguard to patrol Thanet beaches

  • 1 July 2014

A Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) has been trained as a qualified RNLI lifeguard to patrol beaches in Thanet over the summer.

PCSO Alex Walker will be working alongside RNLI lifeguards on some of the busiest beaches in the district.

The scheme, which starts on Saturday, is the first of its kind on the Kent coast.

PCSO Walker will be deterring crime and attending busy events, acting as a lifeguard when necessary.

