Cyclist dies in A20 crash with car near Ashford
- Published
A cyclist has died in a crash with a car on the A20 near Ashford.
The 26-year-old woman was in collision with the car on the A20 Hythe Road at the junction with The Street.
Officers have not yet named the woman who died at the scene of the incident in Mersham, but a spokesman for the force said her family had been informed.
The road was closed after the crash, which happened at about 07:30 BST. It has since reopened.
