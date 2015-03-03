Ebbsfleet Garden City: Next phase of housing announced
- Published
One hundred and seventy homes are to be built in the next phase of the new garden city at Ebbsfleet in Kent.
Speaking in the Commons, housing minister Brandon Lewis confirmed the government's investment of £200m of infrastructure funding for the city.
The new homes at Castle Hill follow the first phase of house-building in the area, which began last October.
Up to 15,000 homes will initially be built at Ebbsfleet, which is the UK's first garden city since the 1940s.
Last August the government consulted on the proposal to set up an Urban Development Corporation, which will help local authorities drive forward the development of the scheme.
'Historic development opportunity'
Mr Lewis said the results demonstrated overall support for the proposal but there were some areas of concern "such as the impact of development on existing infrastructure".
However, he said the government had announced in the Autumn Statement there would be a review of transport provision for the area.
He said it was crucial the corporation "hit the ground running" and "pick up the reins from the local authorities and deliver on its objects seamlessly".
Ebbsfleet, which has a station on the high-speed rail line to the Channel Tunnel, was announced as the government's choice for a garden city last March because of its "fantastic" infrastructure, and its location in south-east England where pressure on housing has been high.
Mr Brandon told MPs it was a "historic development opportunity".