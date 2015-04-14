Kent brain injury patient 'left in urine-soaked sheets'
A man treated at a Kent brain injury unit was left in urine-soaked sheets, a tribunal has heard.
The family of Grant Clarke were so concerned about his treatment at the Sevenoaks Neuro-rehabilitation Unit, they set up a secret camera.
The Nursing and Midwifery Council tribunal also heard Mr Clarke had an emergency bell taken away from him.
Marie Theresa Banwell, Sarah Louise Coulter, and Vannessa Kennard all face charges of misconduct.
In May 2012, 43-year-old Mr Clarke, of West Kingsdown, in Kent, suffered a severe brain haemorrhage, leaving him paralysed down his left side, doubly incontinent and unable to swallow or communicate.
He was admitted to the eight-bed West Kent Neuro Rehabilitation unit, run by the Kent & Medway NHS and Social Care Partnership Trust, which has apologised to his family for failings in his care.
Nurse 'doesn't care'
The tribunal was told that in November the same year, after having concerns Mr Clarke may have been mistreated, his wife, Binny Moore, set up a camera to monitor his treatment.
Footage from the camera was broadcast on the BBC Newsnight programme and BBC South East Today, after which the NHS trust responsible for the unit apologised.
Marie Banwell - a deputy ward manager - admits 13 charges and denies nine others.
Sarah Coulter - a ward manager - has admitted 13 charges and denies four others.
The tribunal heard in the last communication with Vannessa Kennard (a staff nurse), she said she was not interested in the case and "doesn't care what happens".
The case against her on 10 counts, including the removal of Mr Clarke's buzzer, would continue in her absence, the tribunal ruled.
The hearing is expected to last two weeks.