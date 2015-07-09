Harjit Chaggar: Shop basement murder sentences cut
- Published
Two men who were jailed for murdering a grandmother left to die in a shop basement have had their sentences cut.
The body of Harjit Chaggar, 69, was found at the Sani Globe Food store in Chatham, Kent, on 14 September 2013.
Mohammad Islam, 30, and Murshed Miah, 39, were both told they must serve a minimum of 25 years in prison after being found guilty last year.
Court of Appeal judges said the terms were "excessive" and cut Miah's to 22 years and Islam's to 23 years.
Lawyers for Miah, previously of Maidstone, had argued that his murder conviction should be overturned but this was rejected.
'Sentence too long'
Lord Justice Davis described the killing as "shocking" but added: "This seemingly didn't start out as a premeditated joint enterprise to murder.
"The murder itself was the consequence of the covering up of the initial assault.
"Overall, we have come to the conclusion that this sentence was too long."
Mrs Chaggar's body was found 12 days after she was reported missing.
The murder trial heard her badly decomposed body was concealed in a bin bag under the floorboards of the Luton Road shop.
Her injuries were consistent with being thrown into the basement while still alive.
The motive for the murder was unclear.
The Court of Appeal judges ruled that Miah's sentence should be shorter, as Islam - previously of Gillingham - was captured on CCTV beckoning Mrs Chaggar to the Sani Globe Food store on the last day she was seen alive.
A third man, 28-year-old Rasad Miah, previously of Chatham, had his appeals against his conviction for preventing Mrs Chaggar's lawful burial and five-year jail sentence refused.
Abdul Hannan, 46, from Maidstone, was cleared of murder but also convicted of preventing lawful burial and sentenced to five years in prison following the trial last year.