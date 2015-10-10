Event marks 75 years since Hurricane crashed in Maidstone
A ceremony has been held to mark the 75th anniversary of when a Hurricane fighter crashed into houses in Kent, killing three adults and six children.
The event in Maidstone was organised by Mark Ward, a distant relative of pilot Sgt Harold Henry Allgood.
An act of remembrance was held at Albion Place, where the plane came down, at 15:55 BST - the exact moment of impact on 10 October 1940.
Relatives of the civilian victims of the tragedy were at the ceremony.
Those killed were from the Wooding and Woods families and were all related.
Sgt Allgood, who was 25, was also killed. He is buried in Cambridge, where he grew up.
The cause of the crash, which happened during the Battle of Britain, was never established.