Image copyright Shepway District Council Image caption Six concrete sections will be reinstated and a further 64 strengthened

Repairs to a sea wall in Kent damaged by waves during storms in February are getting under way.

Six concrete sections toppled along Folkestone's Coronation Parade during Storm Imogen but no further damage was done by Storm Katie on Monday.

Shepway council said four weeks of planned work to reinstate the damaged sections and strengthen the remaining 64 was able to start on time.

The wall was closed because of fears that parts of the cliff could fall.

The Kent town's Sunny Sands Beach remains open.

The council said its coastline weathered Storm Katie quite well, but shingle had been washed up along parts of the promenade between Folkestone Harbour and Hythe.

Hythe swimming pool has been closed because of damage to the roof caused by Monday's storm.

"Although the hole is quite small, about the size of a house brick, the main pool will be closed while repair work is carried out," it said.

"Our training pool and gym will remain open."

Image copyright Shepway District Council Image caption The town's Sunny Sands beach remains open