A man has been charged over the death of a man who collapsed in the road after being stabbed.

Michael Ward, 40, collapsed in Bush Avenue in Ramsgate at about 17:00 BST on Sunday and died at the scene.

He had been stabbed in the leg in St John's Crescent before he drove to Bush Avenue, Kent Police said.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Medway Magistrates' Court later.