Image copyright Social media Image caption Lewis Ludlow is due to appear at the Old Bailey on 11 May

A man charged with planning London terror attacks has appeared in court.

Lewis Ludlow, 26, from Kent, is accused of researching potential targets, engaging in reconnaissance, and writing out attack plans.

The BBC understands Oxford Street and Madame Tussauds were among his potential targets.

Mr Ludlow, of Warren Wood Road in Rochester, appeared before Westminster magistrates and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 11 May.

He is also accused of attempting to travel to join the Islamic State group and of raising money for terrorist purposes.

When the charges were read, Mr Ludlow said in response to each one: "I declare myself innocent of that charge."