Image copyright Tunbridge Wells Borough Council Image caption The Tunbridge Wells Alliance says the council's plans for the town are "ill-conceived"

An independent group fighting proposals for a new theatre development in Tunbridge Wells has taken a seat from the Conservatives in the local polls.

The Tunbridge Wells Alliance only became an official party in February, but fielded seven candidates.

The Tories maintained their hold on the borough council despite losing a second seat to the Liberal Democrats.

In Maidstone, no party has overall control, but the Conservatives are the largest party after gaining four seats.

The Liberal Democrats had been aiming for an overall majority on the borough council, but instead lost two seats.

Labour gained one new seat, while UKIP lost all three of its seats after failing to field candidates.

The Conservative MP for Maidstone, Helen Grant, said she believed her party had still "done very well".

"Sometimes you've just got to take it a step at a time and I don't think our candidates could have done any more.

"They worked hard and we've got the result that we wanted," she said.

A third of seats were up for grabs on both councils, which were the only two facing an election in Kent this year.

The proposed new development in Tunbridge Wells, situated alongside Calverley Grounds, includes plans for a 1,200-seat theatre, alongside new commercial office space and car parking.

The Tunbridge Wells Alliance, whose candidate Nick Pope took the seat in Park ward, claims the "ill-conceived project" is unaffordable and will see the borough in debt for 50 years.

The council says the plan will deliver about £14m of additional benefit to the local economy and much needed office space for new or existing businesses.

Analysis: Rajdeep Sandhu, BBC Radio Kent political reporter

Neither the Conservatives or the Liberal Democrats were confident in taking control of Maidstone council. It was a tight race with 22 councillors each.

The Liberal Democrats were left disappointed while Conservatives were not only relieved to not lose seats, but cheering and whooping at the three gains.

Maidstone is a committee system and now there will be talks as to who takes the helm.

The Conservatives as the largest party could take the leadership, but every councillor gets a vote on the leadership so they'll need to get help from three councillors from other parties or the independents.

Tunbridge Wells, as predicted, stayed blue.

But there was a shocking win for the new kids on the block - the Tunbridge Wells Alliance.

The Liberal Democrats also took a seat from the Conservatives and Labour held its seat.

The win by the new party shows the strength of feeling against plans to develop a new theatre and civic centre in the middle of the town.

Now the party has a seat, expect to hear much more about that development.