Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Post-mortem tests showed Razvan Sirbu died from blunt force trauma to the head and body

A third person has been sentenced over the murder of a homeless man who was found beaten to death near to a tent he had been living in.

Jimmy Buckley, 20, has been indefinitely detained under a hospital order, after he was found to be mentally unfit to plead to the murder of Razvan Sirbu.

Mr Sirbu, 21, was beaten to death last year in Tovil, Maidstone.

Two other men were found guilty of his murder in January.

Charlie White, 19, and Alex Macdonald, 19, were jailed for a minimum of 16 years and a minimum of 18 years, respectively.

Mr Sirbu had suffered multiple injuries to his head and body after being subjected to a sustained and unprovoked assault with weapons including a meat cleaver.

Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Alex Macdonald (left) and Charlie White have already been jailed for the murder of Razvan Sirbubu

Buckley, 20, was found by the jury to be involved in the killing.

He was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday 3 May.