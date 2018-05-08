Two men have been charged with four counts of attempted murder following a fire.

A mobile home and several vehicles were set alight during the early hours of Saturday at Stockbury Valley in Sittingbourne, Kent.

Billy Smith snr, 52, and Billy Smith jnr, 28, of Miller Close, Kemsley, also face charges of arson and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Both men have been remanded in custody to appear in court.

Mr Smith jnr will appear before Medway Magistrates Court later. Mr Smith snr is due before Maidstone Crown Court on 4 June.

Three other men and one woman were also arrested in connection with the blaze.

All have been bailed pending further inquiries.