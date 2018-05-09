A third man has been charged with four counts of attempted murder after a mobile home and several vehicles were set alight in Kent.

Eli Smith, 22, of Lewis Close, Faversham, also faces charges of arson and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Emergency crews were called after the blaze broke out early on Saturday at Stockbury Valley in Sittingbourne.

Mr Smith has been remanded in custody and is due in court next month.

Two other men, Billy Smith snr, 52, and Billy Smith jnr, 28, of Miller Close, Kemsley, have been charged with the same offences.

All three are due before Maidstone Crown Court on 4 June.

Three other men and one woman were also arrested in connection with the blaze.

They were bailed pending further inquiries.