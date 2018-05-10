Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption Jamie Simmons was found guilty after a three-week trial at the Inner London Crown Court

A man has been convicted of murdering a 23-year-old whose body was found near railway tracks in Kent.

Jamie Simmons, 37, of Blackfriars Road, Southwark, killed Samir Draganovic after chasing him down the platform at Knockholt station on 5 November.

The pair were caught on CCTV running off the end of the platform before Mr Draganovic, from Croydon, was stabbed to death.

The victim's remains were spotted by a passing train driver the same evening.

Simmons, who was convicted at the end of a three-week trial at the Inner London Crown Court, is due to be sentenced on Friday.

Det Ch Insp Paul Langley, from British Transport Police, said: "Simmons tried to claim that he couldn't remember ever assaulting Draganovic but the court saw through his attempts to avoid justice.

"This was a brutal attack against a young man and appears to have been entirely random. Samir was simply on his way home."

Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption Jamie Simmons was captured on CCTV moments after stabbing Samir Draganovic to death