Man convicted of Knockholt railway track murder
A man has been convicted of murdering a 23-year-old whose body was found near railway tracks in Kent.
Jamie Simmons, 37, of Blackfriars Road, Southwark, killed Samir Draganovic after chasing him down the platform at Knockholt station on 5 November.
The pair were caught on CCTV running off the end of the platform before Mr Draganovic, from Croydon, was stabbed to death.
The victim's remains were spotted by a passing train driver the same evening.
Simmons, who was convicted at the end of a three-week trial at the Inner London Crown Court, is due to be sentenced on Friday.
Det Ch Insp Paul Langley, from British Transport Police, said: "Simmons tried to claim that he couldn't remember ever assaulting Draganovic but the court saw through his attempts to avoid justice.
"This was a brutal attack against a young man and appears to have been entirely random. Samir was simply on his way home."