Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Bex Olive was found dead in a flat

The family of a young woman found dead in her home at Horam have said she had a "zest for life".

Just before 17:00 BST on Saturday police were called to a flat at Manor Court, Horam High St, where they found the the body of 21-year-old Bex Olive.

Her mother Julie Baker, said: "Rebecca Olive, or Bex as we loved to call her, was a loving individual and would do anything for anyone."

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder have been released under investigation.

Image copyright Jessup/Mitchell Image caption Ambulance crews had alerted police

The tribute, sent out on behalf of the family in East Sussex, added: "She always cared and never forgot anyone's birthday, always had a smile and a zest for life.

"It's with great sadness that she's no longer with us and as a family we are completely devastated.

"She will be sorely missed and always in our hearts.

"We ask for our privacy to be respected at this tragic time."

A post-mortem examination took place on Sunday but further forensic tests are needed to establish the cause of death.

Two men, aged 19 and 55, were questioned until Sunday evening and the death is currently unexplained.