Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV shows the Dartford bus collision

The driver of a bus arrested after his vehicle ploughed into cars stuck in traffic in a busy town centre has been released pending further inquiries.

Sixteen people suffered minor injuries in the crash, which damaged 25 vehicles in Hythe Street, Dartford, just before 19:00 BST on Tuesday.

The man, 52, from Northfleet, Kent, was held on suspicion of careless driving.

Kent Police have appealed for witnesses who have not yet come forward, as well as pictures and videos of the crash.

Image copyright Tony Brown Image caption The bus crashed into 24 cars in Hythe Street on Tuesday evening

Emergency services treated a number of "walking wounded" at the scene.

One person required oxygen and South East Coast Ambulance said one man was taken to hospital.

Tony Brown, 38, from Dartford, who was going for a meal when the crash occurred, said the cars had been waiting at traffic lights.

The 480 Arriva bus "made it a good way through at least five rows of cars before coming to a stop", he recalled.

"There were no visibly seriously injured people, but lots of people in shock and damaged cars."

Image copyright Tony Brown Image caption Emergency services were called to the aftermath and treated a number of "walking wounded"

Jeweller Gina Warwicker, who works close to the crash scene, was a passenger in one of the cars involved.

"We heard this horrendous noise, and as I turned round, I could see a bus careering through the centre of the street, which was knocking all the cars sideways and literally just pushed all the cars on to one another.

"So the car behind us hit us from the back," she said.

Arriva Kent and Surrey said it was supporting the police in their investigations, and its priority continued to be those affected.

It added that buses of a similar type to the one involved in the crash were still operating.