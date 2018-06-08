Image copyright Family picture Image caption Kyle Yule died in hospital after the attack in Gillingham in October

Five teenagers have been convicted of the murder of a 17-year-old who was found dying in a friend's front garden.

Kyle Yule died on the operating table after suffering five stab wounds and other injuries during an attack by the gang.

Victor Maibvisira, 19, and four boys under the age of 18 denied murdering Mr Yule in East Street, Gillingham, in October 2017, and charges of affray.

But they were unanimously convicted by a jury at Maidstone Crown Court.

The court heard that a group of "hooded up" boys set on Mr Yule, who lived in the town, in the latest in a series of disputes involving the teenagers.

'Like vultures'

A friend told the court Mr Yule was forced to flee from his car after it came under attack, but failed to make it to a friend's house nearby.

One witness said the group "were on him like vultures, kicking and punching him".

Maibvisira, of St John's Road, Gillingham, and the other four defendants, from Gillingham, Sittingbourne, Croydon, and Stevenage in Hertfordshire, all denied murder.

They also denied affray and violent disorder, but were convicted on those counts as well.

Blamed each other

During their evidence, Maibvisira and one of the 17-year-olds blamed each other for the killing.

The 19-year-old was described by the other's barrister as "a controlling and manipulative individual" who would "do anything to save [his] own skin".

One of Mr Yule's friends, describing the moment he found him, said: "I remember pulling off [Kyle's] jumper. He was losing so much blood.

"I remember him telling me he's not going to live. Me and my mum, we tried our best."

They will be sentenced on Thursday.