Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Ring admitted to a lesser charge of manslaughter at Maidstone Crown Court

A father has admitted killing his nine-week-old daughter in Kent.

James Ring, 21, formerly of the Crabble area of Dover, initially pleaded not guilty to murdering Aria Ring at Maidstone Crown Court.

Appearing earlier he admitted the lesser charge of manslaughter, which has been accepted by the court.

The seriously ill child was taken to a London hospital after being found at a house on 7 January 2017, but she died two days later.