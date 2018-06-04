Crabble man admits killing nine-week-old daughter
- 4 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A father has admitted killing his nine-week-old daughter in Kent.
James Ring, 21, formerly of the Crabble area of Dover, initially pleaded not guilty to murdering Aria Ring at Maidstone Crown Court.
Appearing earlier he admitted the lesser charge of manslaughter, which has been accepted by the court.
The seriously ill child was taken to a London hospital after being found at a house on 7 January 2017, but she died two days later.