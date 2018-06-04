Image caption Mr Brazier's next appearance will be at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of another man who was found fatally wounded by police.

Officers were called to the home of Trevor Brazier, 48, on Northdown Road, Margate, at 06:00 BST on Saturday.

A 38-year-old man, of no fixed address, was found with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Mr Brazier - who was arrested at the scene on Saturday - appeared via video link at Medway Magistrates' Court.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday.

A post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death is expected to take place on Thursday.