History-making Lizzy Yarnold has been made an OBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

The 29-year-old won gold in the women's skeleton in Pyeongchang, making her the first British athlete to defend a Winter Olympic title.

Yarnold, from West Kingsdown, Kent, said she hopes the honour will serve as an inspiration to other athletes.

She was previously appointed an MBE after her first Olympic triumph at the Sochi 2014 Games.

She added: "I am hugely honoured as it's been a great year for me and Team GB, and to receive it on the Queen's Birthday Honours list means so much to me.

"I want to encourage future generations of athletes and Olympians and I can't wait to see what the future holds for my sport and for Team GB."

Mike Hay, Team GB's Chef de Mission for Pyeongchang, who led the team to a record-breaking five medal haul, has also been awarded an OBE.

Hay receives his award 14 years after being awarded an MBE for his role as a coach in Great Britain's women's curling gold medal in Salt Lake City.

"Great example"

British Olympic Association chief executive Bill Sweeney hailed the awards to Yarnold and Hay, plus former Olympic heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, who has also received an OBE.

Sweeney said: "We are incredibly proud of those honoured today for their contribution to Olympism.

"In particular, Lizzy Yarnold and Anthony Joshua are great examples of athletes that were able to fulfil their not only their Olympic ambitions, but give so much back to their communities and country.

"As Chef de Mission, Mike Hay has presided over unprecedented consecutive Winter Games successes, bringing to bear his knowledge and experience in a highly competitive and unpredictable environment."