Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The man died on the A26 Tonbridge Road, in Wateringbury

A man died in a motorcycle crash in Kent in the early hours of the morning.

The Honda biker, in his 20s, hit a stationary blue Skoda Fabia on the A26 Tonbridge Road, Wateringbury.

Emergency services were called at 00:39 BST. The biker was declared dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, particularly the driver of a white estate car, possibly an Audi or Skoda, seen on Tonbridge Road at about the time of the crash.