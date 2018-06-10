Hunt on after Kent police officer hurt in patrol car ramming
Police are hunting a driver who rammed a patrol car and injured an officer in Kent, before fleeing the scene.
Officers tried to pull the motorist over at about 00:45 BST in North Street, Sittingbourne, but the driver failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.
The vehicle then hit the police car and the perpetrator began to drive off.
Officers deployed a stinger - which stops cars by puncturing their tyres - but the driver ran away as the car was brought to a halt.
One officer was taken to hospital and a search of the area was made, but the suspect evaded police.