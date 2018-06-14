Image copyright Family picture Image caption Kyle Yule was set on by a group of teenagers

Five teenagers who murdered a 17-year-old found dying in a friend's front garden have been jailed.

Kyle Yule died from five stab wounds after being chased from a car as rival gangs clashed in Gillingham in October.

Victor Maibvisira, 19, Jordan Dania, 16, Shezakia Daley, 17, Ephrain Akinwunmi-Streets, 17, and Tyler Ralph, 17, were found guilty on Friday.

At Maidstone Crown Court Maibvisira was given a life sentence and told he would serve a minimum of 24 years in prison.

Dania, Daley, Akinwunmi-Streets and Ralph were also given life sentences.

Judge Adele Williams said they would all spend at least 16 years in custody, to be served in youth detention centres until they reach the age of 21.

'Senseless ruthless killing'

The gang of rival teenagers set on Kyle "like vultures" during a "revenge attack" on 6 October, the court was told.

The 17-year-old was stabbed five times after he was chased from a parked car and died on the operating table in the early hours of the next morning.

The killing followed months of tit-for-tat attacks between teenagers, the jury was told.

The judge warned the teenagers they may never be released.

She said: "This was a revenge attack. It was a senseless, ruthless and calculated killing, for which not one of you has at any stage shown any sign of remorse."

Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Victor Maibvisira admitted fighting with Kyle, but denied stabbing him

During their evidence, Maibvisira and one of the 17-year-olds blamed each other for the killing.

The older teenager admitted having a fist fight with Kyle that night, but said he was not carrying a knife.

The 19-year-old was described by the other's barrister as "a controlling and manipulative individual" who would "do anything to save [his] own skin".

He accused Maibvisira, of St John's Road, Gillingham, of threatening to stab people throughout the summer of 2017.

Maibvisira and the other defendants, from Gillingham, Sittingbourne, Croydon, and Stevenage in Hertfordshire, were also found guilty of violent disorder.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Kyle Yule was attacked by a group of teenagers

After they were convicted Judge Adele Williams lifted reporting restrictions banning the naming of the under-18s "in the interests of open justice".

Kyle's mother, Nikki Yule, told the defendants during the sentencing: "The night you took my beautiful, loved son ruined mine and my children's lives forever.

"Kyle would do anything for anyone. He was loving, kind-hearted, warm, funny, handsome and full of life.

"He was the one everyone went to if they needed a hug."