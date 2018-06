Image copyright Google Image caption Two men were walking along Dunes Road close to the junction with Hardy Road when they were struck

A 62-year-old man died and another man was injured after they were hit by a minibus.

The pair had been walking along Dunes Road in Greatstone near New Romney at about 15:25 BST on Saturday when they were struck by the vehicle.

Police said the 62-year-old was flown by air ambulance to hospital where he later died. The other man was treated in hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the minibus was not injured. No arrests have been made.