Image copyright Family handout Image caption John Westrop was flown to hospital by air ambulance but later died

A pedestrian killed in a crash with a minibus in Kent will be "sorely missed", his family said.

John Westrop, 62, was hit by the blue Renault Traffic minibus as he walked along Dunes Road, Greatstone, near New Romney, on Saturday afternoon.

In a tribute, his family said Mr Westrop, from Lydd, "sadly leaves behind a loving wife, children, grandchildren, brother and friends".

A second man who had been walking with him suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Renault was uninjured.

Police urged anyone who saw the crash, or the minibus just before, to come forward.

Image copyright Daniel Knapp Image caption Two men were walking along Dunes Road close to the junction with Hardy Road when they were struck

The incident happened at the junction with Hardy Road and Mr Westrop was flown by air ambulance to a hospital in London where he later died.

The family statement added: "He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him."