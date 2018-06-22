Image caption James Evans and girlfriend JoJo Smith plan to start a new life in Cornwall

A self-employed gardener from Kent has won the £3 million top prize on a National Lottery scratch card.

James Evans, 30, from New Romney, said his dream to move to Cornwall with his girlfriend to run local businesses could now become a reality.

He is also buying his-and-hers Mercedes cars and a bungalow for his mother.

"This time last week I was thinking of ways to help get my business off the ground, now I'm thinking about what to do with three million quid," he said.

Mr Evans bought the winning scratch card from his local Spar shop on New Romney High Street last Friday.

He had been inspired to chance his luck on a card after chatting to a workmate about the challenges of starting out in business, and cashflow.

"We actually spoke about a local lad who won on a scratch card and joked that a nice little win like that would mean I could buy a new digger and trailer," he said.

On his way home he decided if there was a parking spot outside his usual local shop, he would stop and treat himself to a couple of scratch cards.

"Amazingly there was a space right outside so I took this as sign, popped in and bought my scratch cards and a drink.

"I played one with no luck and then played the £250m Cash Spectacular scratch card and matched the number 17," he said.

"As I revealed the winning amount I was distracted by something so didn't really see it properly.

"When I looked back down and saw the £3mill symbol I didn't believe it."

He then rang his girlfriend of four years, JoJo Smith, 28, but she told him to stop joking and went off to her job as a baker.

"We've always dreamt about moving to Cornwall.

"Now thanks to the win our daydream has been fast forwarded at warp speed," Mr Evans added.