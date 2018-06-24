Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Services were suspended after a power supply problem in France

Services were suspended on Eurotunnel after a power supply fault, the cross-Channel rail operator has said.

Passengers took to Twitter to report being stuck on trains at Folkestone for more than three hours. One couple said they were waiting to go on their honeymoon.

Eurotunnel apologised and said the fault had been resolved.

The company said safety checks had taken place in the tunnel, and services from the UK resumed at about 13:00 BST.

Departures from France are due to resume shortly, the company said.

On Twitter, one family said they were stuck on a train at Folkestone for nearly three and a half hours.

"We keep getting conflicting information from Eurotunnel," they said.

"We keep getting conflicting information from Eurotunnel," they said. "We were told we were leaving the train, but now understand the terminal is now blocked."

Wendy Shakespeare, who was also stuck at Folkestone, said there were no announcements about services resuming.

Wendy Shakespeare, who was also stuck at Folkestone, said there were no announcements about services resuming. "Passengers are getting more info from Twitter than on the shuttle. We've been waiting on the scheduled 0920 train, on the Folkestone Eurotunnel platform, for three hours now. No announcement yet about the service resuming..."

One "stuck" couple said they were trying to go on their honeymoon.

Eurotunnel said the power supply had been disrupted at the French terminal of Coquelles.

The rail operator later said the fault had been repaired and services had resumed from the UK and would shortly resume from France.

It tweeted: "We do not underestimate the inconvenience this problem has caused our customers travelling today. We apologise and reassure you that our teams are completely focused on resuming the service as swiftly as possible."