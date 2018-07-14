Image copyright Oast House Archive Image caption The body was found in the water at the The Historic Dockyard in Chatham

A body has been found in water at The Historic Dockyard in Chatham.

Kent Police was called at 11:27 BST to reports of a body in the River Medway at the site of the former Royal Navy Dockyard.

Officers are currently at the scene, near HMS Gannet and the dockyard's museum, assisting the Kent Coastguard and Kent Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokeswoman for Kent Police said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around the incident."