Chatham Historic Dockyard body find 'not suspicious'
- 15 July 2018
The death of a man whose body was found in water at The Historic Dockyard in Chatham is not being treated as suspicious, police said.
The body of a man in his 20s was found in the River Medway at the site of the former Royal Navy Dockyard on Saturday.
Police assisted the Kent Coastguard and Kent Fire and Rescue Service.
Police said inquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances. A report is being compiled for the coroner and his next of kin are aware.