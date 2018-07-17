Kent

Murder inquiry after man found dying in Tunbridge Wells

  • 17 July 2018
Police at the scene in Sherwood Road, Tunbridge Wells
Image caption Police and the ambulance service were called to the flat in Sherwood Road on Tuesday

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died in a flat in Tunbridge Wells.

The 43-year-old man, who has not been identified, was found injured at a flat in Sherwood Road on Tuesday, and died at the scene.

Kent Police say officers have recovered a knife and arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

They said the suspect was "local" and believed to be known to the victim, whose next of kin have been informed.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites