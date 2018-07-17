Image caption Police and the ambulance service were called to the flat in Sherwood Road on Tuesday

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died in a flat in Tunbridge Wells.

The 43-year-old man, who has not been identified, was found injured at a flat in Sherwood Road on Tuesday, and died at the scene.

Kent Police say officers have recovered a knife and arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

They said the suspect was "local" and believed to be known to the victim, whose next of kin have been informed.