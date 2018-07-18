Image caption Emergency services were called to the flat in Sherwood Road on Tuesday

A man has been charged with murder after a man died in a Tunbridge Wells flat.

Gordon Farnes, 43, was found injured in a flat in Sherwood Road by emergency services at about 10:40 BST on Tuesday and died at the scene.

Kent Police said 28-year-old Gordon Locke, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder.

Mr Locke appeared at Medway Magistrates' Court earlier and was remanded in custody.