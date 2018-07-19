Image copyright Family handout Image caption Gordon Farnes' family say he will "always be in our hearts'

A man who died after being found injured in a Tunbridge Wells flat was "loyal" and "caring", his family said.

Gordon Farnes, 43, was found injured in a flat in Sherwood Road by emergency services at about 10:40 BST on Tuesday and died at the scene.

Gordon Locke, 28, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder and appeared before Medway magistrates on Wednesday.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday.

'Family person'

Mr Farnes' family said in a statement: "We tragically lost an important member of our family who was loved dearly.

"Gordon Farnes was a loving, loyal, caring family person.

"He will always live on and be in our hearts."