Kent smoke warning from Smarden business unit blaze
- 22 July 2018
People near a large fire in Kent have been asked to keep their doors and windows closed.
Two buildings used as storage containers were alight at Smarden Business Estate, with a large volume of smoke in the area.
Claims on social media that the incident is a plane crash have been ruled out by Kent Fire and Rescue Service and Headcorn Aerodrome.
Six fire engines and a water carrier have been sent to the scene.