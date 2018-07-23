Kent

Gravesend murder arrest after injured man dies

Police at scene in Taunton Vale
Image caption Kent Police said the dead man is believed to have travelled to St Patrick's Gardens following an incident at an address in Taunton Vale, pictured

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man found with head and stomach injuries died in hospital.

Kent Police was called to the injured man at St Patrick's Gardens in Gravesend at about 20:00 BST on Saturday.

The 31-year-old from Cranbrook died in hospital on Sunday.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, a police spokesman said.

Kent Police added: "The deceased is believed to have travelled to the scene following an incident at a private address in Taunton Vale, Gravesend."

