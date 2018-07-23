Image caption Kent Police said the dead man is believed to have travelled to St Patrick's Gardens following an incident at an address in Taunton Vale, pictured

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man found with head and stomach injuries died in hospital.

Kent Police was called to the injured man at St Patrick's Gardens in Gravesend at about 20:00 BST on Saturday.

The 31-year-old from Cranbrook died in hospital on Sunday.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, a police spokesman said.

Kent Police added: "The deceased is believed to have travelled to the scene following an incident at a private address in Taunton Vale, Gravesend."