Image copyright Google Image caption Paramedics were unable to revive baby Bailey

The parents of a baby who died at his Kent home have been found guilty of causing or allowing him to be harmed.

Paramedics were sent to the Tonbridge home of Marina Smythe and Michael Osbourne in December 2016, but their three-week-old could not be revived.

Bailey's injuries included a broken leg and bruising and were discovered after he died from pneumonia, jurors heard.

The jury at Maidstone Crown Court found both parents guilty of causing or allowing serious physical harm.

Sentencing of Osbourne, of Walters Farm Road, and Smythe, who used to live with him, is due to take place later.

After the pair were convicted, an NSPCC spokesman said: "The injuries inflicted on Bailey and the pain he must have suffered during his short life is hard for anyone to imagine.

"More shockingly, those injuries were carried out by the very people who should have protected him from harm."

He said there were no excuses for physically abusing babies and young children and the NSPCC offered advice and support for parents.