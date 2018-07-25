Image caption Joe Chuter, of Taunton Vale, Gravesend, has been charged with murder

A man who died after being found with head and stomach injuries in Gravesend has been named as Ronnie Smith.

Mr Smith, 31, from Cranbrook, also known as Ronnie Vine, died after being found at St Patrick's Gardens at about 20:00 BST on Saturday.

Joe Chuter, of Taunton Vale, Gravesend, has been charged with murder.

Mr Chuter, 28, appeared at Medway Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and is next due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday.