Kent

Channel Tunnel rail delays due to heat, Eurotunnel says

  • 26 July 2018
Dogs and children getting hosed down Image copyright Stewart J Brownrigg
Image caption Stewart Brownrigg said on Twitter "at least the dogs and kids are getting cooled down"

"Unprecedented" high temperatures have been blamed for delays to cross-Channel rail services of more than three hours.

Air conditioning problems meant some carriages could not be used, which led to the delays, Eurotunnel said.

People voicing their frustration online tweeted pictures of the queues and children and pets getting hosed down.

Eurotunnel said the queues were on the UK side because of the sheer numbers of France-bound passengers at the start of the summer "getaway".

Image copyright Stewart J Brownrigg
Image caption The scene was described on social media as "boarding chaos"

Just before 10:00 BST, Eurotunnel tweeted: "Due to the unprecedented temperatures and level of traffic booked today, customers arriving early [more than 2 hours before booked travel time] will not be able to check in."

However, later the rail operator posted the pre-check-in wait at Folkestone was an hour and a half, followed by a further three-and-a-half-hour wait after that.

On Twitter, Ian W advised people to "get the ferry".

Stewart Brownrigg, who tweeted pictures of the queues and children and pets getting hosed down, said: "Kudos to the #eurotunnel staff for keeping their cool while everyone else around was losing theirs! My anger is with the company, the staff here have been doing their best in the baking heat."

Dickie Whitaker tweeted: "Delays on @LeShuttle not great in this heat but some managers came out to help and were cheerful which is appreciated."

Image copyright @Hampton
Image caption People have been delayed for more than three hours

People waiting in the Folkestone boarding lanes have been told to collect bottles of water from a refrigerated van.

Others still waiting to check in have been urged to carry plenty of drinking water and take a comfort break beforehand.

Eurotunnel said it was dealing not just with heat but also the level of traffic booked on crossings because of the start of the school holidays.

Eurotunnel carries passengers in cars, vans and other vehicles through the tunnel.

Eurostar, which runs foot passenger services between London and several European cities, said its services had not been affected.

Image copyright @Hampton
Image caption One driver waiting to leave Folkestone recorded a temperature of 44.1C in their car

Eurotunnel has said tweeted those travelling with pets are welcome to take them into the passenger terminal lounge and also into the toilet area.

A spokesman for the rail operator told the BBC: "We are experiencing problems due to the heat, which means some carriages are unavailable."

He added: "If we think that the air conditioning is not sufficient for a good client experience then we propose not using these carriages.

"This means we are running shuttles with reduced capacity which is why there's some delays."

Image copyright Tiffany Howarth
Image caption Tiffany Howarth booked the 11:50 train and said she faced a two-and-a-half-hour wait

Are you using Le Shuttle today? Has your journey been affected? Let us know about your experiences. Email haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk with your stories.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways:

Or use the form below

Your contact details

If you are happy to be contacted by a BBC journalist please leave a telephone number that we can contact you on. In some cases a selection of your comments will be published, displaying your name as you provide it and location, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. When sending us pictures, video or eyewitness accounts at no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe any laws. Please ensure you have read the terms and conditions.

Terms and conditions

The BBC's Privacy Policy

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites