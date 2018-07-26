Girl swept out to sea from Sheerness beach
- 26 July 2018
A young girl is in a "potentially serious condition" after being swept out to sea, ambulance officials said.
The child was pulled from the water at Marine Parade, Sheerness, Kent, at about 13:25 BST.
A South East Coast Ambulance service spokesman said CPR was carried out at the scene and the girl was airlifted to King's College Hospital, London.
Kent Police and the fire service were also called out to the beach.