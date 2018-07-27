Image copyright @Hampton Image caption Passengers travelling on Thursday faced a 90-minute wait for check-in with no facilities and a four-hour wait after that

"Extreme and prolonged" high temperatures are being blamed for cross-Channel rail passenger facing more disruption.

Eurotunnel is warning of delays of about two-and-a-half hours at its terminal near Folkestone in Kent.

On Thursday there were reported hold-ups of more than five hours in 30C heat, caused by air conditioning problems on Eurotunnel's trains.

The company says there are no tickets available for travel on Friday.

Skip Twitter post by @LeShuttle It is important that you check-in as planned (on time) for your original booked time; any queue time Pre check-in will be taken into account. Please do not arrive late for your check-in time ^FF — Eurotunnel Le Shuttle (@LeShuttle) July 27, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post 2 by @LeShuttle Update: There is currently 60 min wait Pre Check-in, 2h30 wait on our Passenger service from Folkestone. This is due to the extreme temperatures affecting the shuttle air conditioning. We're sorry for the inconvenience caused to your journey. ^FF — Eurotunnel Le Shuttle (@LeShuttle) July 27, 2018 Report

A spokesman said: "The prolonged and unprecedented temperatures in the South East of England are affecting the air conditioning on board our shuttles.

"Due to the high level of traffic booked, we are currently unable to check-in any customers arriving more than two hours before their booked crossing time."

Eurotunnel suggested people cancel trips if they were able to and warned that ferry companies "do not have the availability take any of our customers".

In a statement, Eurotunnel said: "We strongly recommend you stock up with drinking water before you arrive at our terminal, there is a long queue to check-in with no access to facilities."

There are no reported delays for customers travelling from Calais to Folkestone, the company's website said.

Eurotunnel carries passengers in cars, vans and other vehicles through the tunnel.

Eurostar, which runs foot passenger services between London and several European cities, said its services had not been affected.