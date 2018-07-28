Image copyright Sarah Dodwell Image caption Passengers are facing delays at Eurotunnel's Folkestone terminal for a third day

Eurotunnel passengers are facing a third day of disruption after the heat caused air conditioning problems on cross-Channel trains.

The company is warning of delays of over five hours at its terminal near Folkestone in Kent.

Eurotunnel said one train had been taken out of service overnight.

On Thursday customers faced similar delays, and on Friday passengers were not allowed to travel if returning that day or on Saturday.

Extreme weather leads to travel delays

The company says the train service between Folkestone and Calais had now returned to full capacity.

Folkestone Passenger service update: Up to 2.5 hours delay to booked departure for low vehicles; up to 4 hours delay for high vehicles. 90 minutes queue from junction 11a M20 to check-in — Eurotunnel Le Shuttle (@LeShuttle) July 28, 2018

However, passengers are being asked not to travel unless it is "absolutely necessary".

Sarah Dodwell told the BBC: "We've just got off the M20 but are in very slow-moving traffic.

"The M20 is hopeless as there is no traffic management, so you either queue in the left lane for miles or join the hordes of cars and lorries going down the middle and outside lanes trying to beat the worst of the queue.

"Cars and lorries started driving down the hard shoulder, too, whilst we were stationary."

Queueing on the M20 for #Eurotunnel - how to ruin a one week big family holiday. Huge delays to check-in and departure, followed by a six-hour drive to come, with young children = 9 very tired people, before we have to do it all again coming back @LeShuttle pic.twitter.com/4i3Go0mDks — Sarah Dodwell (@Sarah_Dodwell) July 28, 2018

The Port of Dover has reported delays of 45 minutes for passengers going through passport control at the ferry terminals.

P&O is advising passengers to allow an extra 90 minutes to clear all security checks at Dover.

The ferry company said there would be an additional six sailings to accommodate the busy holiday traffic.

#PODover: There are currently queues at passport control, please allow an extra 90mins to clear all security checks, before check-in closes 45mins before your booked sailing time. Rest assured, if you miss your sailing, you'll be on the first available, once at check-in — P&O Ferries Updates (@POferriesupdate) July 28, 2018

"The prolonged and unprecedented temperatures in the south east of England are affecting the air conditioning on board our shuttles," Eurotunnel said on its website.

"Due to the high level of traffic booked, we are currently unable to check in any customers arriving more than two hours before their booked crossing time.

"We strongly recommend that you stock up with water and take a comfort break prior to arriving at our Folkestone Terminal."