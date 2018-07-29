Girl, 6, dies after going into sea at Margate
A six-year-old girl has died after going into the sea at Margate harbour.
The youngster, from Erith, south-east London, was taken to hospital after the alarm was raised at 15:15 BST on Saturday.
She later died despite the rescue efforts of the South East Coast Ambulance Service and the RNLI.
Kent Police said it had been "called to concerns for a girl in the sea". It added there were no suspicious circumstances.
A report is being prepared for the coroner.
Two bodies were recovered on Saturday in separate incidents.
A 15-year-old boy whose body was found near Clacton Pier in Essex has been named locally as Ben Quartermaine.
The body of a man in his 20s was pulled from the Great Ouse in Bedfordshire, amid reports someone had got into difficulty in the water on Friday afternoon.