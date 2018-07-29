Image copyright Shannon Owen Image caption The youngster had been visiting the seaside resort from Erith, south-east London

A six-year-old girl has died after going into the sea at Margate harbour.

The youngster, from Erith, south-east London, was taken to hospital after the alarm was raised at 15:15 BST on Saturday.

She later died despite the rescue efforts of the South East Coast Ambulance Service and the RNLI.

Kent Police said it had been "called to concerns for a girl in the sea". It added there were no suspicious circumstances.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

Image copyright Shannon Owen Image caption The girl was taken to the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate but later died

Two bodies were recovered on Saturday in separate incidents.

A 15-year-old boy whose body was found near Clacton Pier in Essex has been named locally as Ben Quartermaine.

The body of a man in his 20s was pulled from the Great Ouse in Bedfordshire, amid reports someone had got into difficulty in the water on Friday afternoon.