Murder arrest after woman's body found in Kemsley
- 31 July 2018
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found at a house in Kent.
Officers were called to Hurst Lane, Kemsley, near Sittingbourne, just after midnight and found the body of the 64-year-old woman.
A 66-year-old man, who was injured, was arrested and is in a London hospital.
Kent Police said the two people were known to each other and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.