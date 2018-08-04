Nine people have been arrested as part of a human trafficking investigation after a speedboat was intercepted on a beach in Kent.

Four are Vietnamese nationals who were held at Walmer beach early on Friday on suspicion of immigration offences.

A 35-year-old man from Bedfordshire and another, aged 34, from Oxford, are being held on suspicion of conspiring to assist unlawful immigration.

Three others were arrested later on Friday.

The arrests are part of a joint operation between the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) and Border Force.

ERSOU Det Sgt James Panter said: "Clamping down on human trafficking and the illegal entry into the United Kingdom is one of ERSOU's key priorities.

"We will continue to work closely with our partners to tackle those who commit crime across the region and we'd like to thank the Border Force for its support with this."