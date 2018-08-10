Image copyright KENT POLICE Image caption Lee Webster had previously been jailed after killing his friend with anti-depressant tablets

A convicted killer who was caught trying to meet a young girl for sex has been jailed.

Lee Webster, 32, was detained after being confronted by paedophile hunters in Kent when they posed as the girl he arranged to meet.

He was handed a four-and-a-half year sentence at Maidstone Crown Court.

Webster, of Dartford, was previously jailed in 2013 for the manslaughter of a friend by lacing his drink with anti-depressant tablets.

In the latest trial, the court was told Webster contacted what he believed were five girls aged between 12 and 15, between January and April this year, months after he was released from prison.

He pleaded guilty to five charges of attempting to cause a child to engage in sexual activity and two charges of attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act.

The court heard the father-of-three sent explicit pictures of himself to the girls and asked them to perform sex acts and have sex with him.

He arranged to meet one of the "girls" but when he arrived at the site - outside Darent Valley Hospital - he was confronted by the paedophile hunter group and police were called.

'Significant risk'

Sentencing him, Recorder Mark Weekes said Webster posed a significant risk to members of the public and, in particular, young children.

He was told he will spend at least two thirds of his sentence in custody before being considered for release under licence for a further three years.

At the same court in 2013, Webster was jailed for four-and-a-half years for Mr Wood's manslaughter.

Mr Wood died hours after drinking a can of beer which Webster had laced with his own prescribed anti-depressant tablets.

He had denied the charge, claiming he slipped the pills into Mr Wood's beer as a practical joke.