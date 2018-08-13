Image caption The attack happened in the Jenkins Dale area of Chatham

A couple are facing jail after their pit bull terrier-type dog mauled and severely injured an 18-month-old girl.

Michael Thornton, 27, and Hayley Eldridge, 29, from Chatham, Kent, pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court to owning a dog that was dangerously out of control in a public place.

A police marksman shot the dog after it attacked Viktoria Resetjnova in a playground on 4 April 2017.

The couple will be sentenced on 24 September.

They had allowed a 15-year-old girl to walk the dog, which was a breed banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

The animal, called Max, attacked the toddler who was playing with her older sister on the Jenkins Dale in the town.

She was seriously injured and fought for her life as she was rushed to hospital.

Thornton and Eldridge have been bailed ahead of sentencing at the same court.