Image copyright Andrei Branescu Image caption A total of 41 people were taken to hospital after the coach overturned at the Swanley junction

Dozens of passengers have been taken to hospital - three with serious injuries - after the coach they were travelling in overturned on the M25.

A fleet of ambulances took 41 patients - including seven children - to hospital after the vehicle came off the motorway at Swanley, Kent at 16:00 BST

The Princess Royal University Hospital in Orpington has declared a major incident alert.

The crash was on the anti-clockwise carriageway near junction three.

Image copyright Andrei Branescu Image caption Rush-hour traffic stretched back miles after police closed part of the motorway

Huge queues have built up and the exit slip road has been closed.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said crews helped free several passengers who were trapped on board.

Coach operator Greens of London has not yet responded to requests for more details.

South East Coast Ambulance Service said in a tweet the crash involved multiple casualties.