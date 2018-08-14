Image copyright Andrei Branescu Image caption A total of 41 people were taken to hospital after the coach overturned at the Swanley junction

At least three people who were injured when the coach they were in overturned on the M25 motorway remain in hospital.

Dozens of people were hurt - including seven children - when the vehicle came off the motorway near junction three at Swanley, Kent on Monday at 16:00 BST.

The road was closed for emergency crews and a major incident was declared at the Princess Royal University Hospital in Orpington (PRUH).

Amid the chaos, police said a baby boy had been born in the queuing traffic.

South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) said in a tweet it had taken a total of 49 people to various hospitals in the area.

Skip Twitter post by @SECAmbulance Following yesterday RTC involving a coach on the M25 at Swanley, we triage, assessed, treated and took to various hospitals in the area a total of 49 patients. Great work by all our staff and emergency service partners. — SECAmb (@SECAmbulance) August 14, 2018 Report

Kent Police said there had been no arrests but the cause of the crash was under investigation.

One passenger said he was thrown out of a window and crawled through bushes to the roadside where passers-by came to help him.

The 66-year-old spoke of "chaos inside the vehicle where people had fallen on top of one another".

"There were many elderly passengers and disabled people on board and it's really nothing short of a miracle that there were no serious casualties," he said.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service crews had to use cutting gear to free two people trapped in the wreckage.

All lanes of the M25 plus the slip road at junction three have now reopened, Highways England said.

Image copyright PA Image caption Long delays are expected with traffic queues stretching back five miles, the Highways Agency said

In the hours after the crash, South East Coast Ambulance Service tweeted that it had dealt with 41 patients.

Eyewitness Mitchell Melvin helped rescue some of those on board.

"We quickly jumped up, smashed a back window, was pulling people off the back, realised that some people were stuck underneath where they've come out of the side of the coach, so we went down the side and started taking people out from the side as well", he said.

Coach operator Greens of London has not yet responded to requests for a comment.

Image copyright PA Image caption Kent Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters used cutting gear to free two people trapped